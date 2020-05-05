Duane Robert Moe, age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Apr. 27, 2020 in Pequot Lakes, MN. He was born Oct 15, 1933 in Glenwood City, WI, to parents Noel and Irene (Luepke) Moe. He was raised farming with his parents. He graduated from Glenwood City high school in 1951. On May 17, 1952 he married his high school sweet heart Phyllis Krueger in Glenwood City. They were married 52 years until her death in 2004. Duane was formally of Brooklyn Park, MN, Brooklyn Center, MN, and also Cumberland, WI. He has resided in Jenkins, MN since 2000. In March 2019 he moved into Shiloh Assisted Living in Pequot Lakes, MN. He received the best of care from the staff there and they are to be commended. Duane proudly served as a volunteer fireman for the Brooklyn Park Fire Department from 1960 to 1969. He was a ceramic tile setter by trade and was well known in the trade for some of the special works he did in decorative ceramic tile and other stone works. He was an artist and craftsman. All his adult life Duane enjoyed visiting with family and friends, woodworking, hunting and fishing. Duane is survived by his wife of 5 years: Lydia. Children: Steven (Patricia), Debbie (Nett) Olstad, Jodi (Julie), Kerry (Nikki). Grandchildren: Adam (Jess), Katie, Krista, Hunter, Ramsey. Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Reece, Aidan, Ally. Sister: Diane (Peter) Kammerud of Osceola, WI. Niece: Karlene Kammerud. Nephew: Kelly Kammerud.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife Phyllis, Sister Eileen, Niece Kimberlee Kae Kammerud, Granddaughter Amy (Olstad) Trumble and special friends Don and Colleen Holmberg. Duane was a good Christian man. He was always ready to crack a joke and will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. A private family internment of cremains will be planned for later in the summer at Glenwood City Cemetery in WI. Donations can be sent in Duane Moe’s name to the Brooklyn Park Fire Foundation, 5700 – 85th Ave N., Brooklyn Park, MN, 55443