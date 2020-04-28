MESSAGES OF HOPE — While taking a walk one day to think about his sermon for the next Sunday’s virtual service at Colfax Rural Lutheran Parish, Vicar Chuck Shingledecker came across this message of hope on the sidewalks of Colfax during the COVID-19 pandemic. —photo submitted
