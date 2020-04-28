KIND IDEAS: Team Kind is Here to Help

News from Congressman Ron Kind

As communities across the state continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to remind folks that my office is here to help. Whether you have questions about how to apply for relief or need help with a federal agency – like the IRS or the Social Security Administration – Team Kind is standing by and ready to assist.

My knowledgeable and hard-working caseworkers can help you navigate different federal agencies such as:

• IRS Issues and Economic Impact Payments

• Veterans Issues

• Unemployment Insurance

• Small Business Assistance

• Agriculture Issues

• Housing Issues

My team will always do their best to help you receive a fair and clear response.

During this deeply challenging time for our nation, the health and well-being of Wisconsinites remains my top priority. I will continue to work to provide our families, small business owners, farmers, and health care workers with some certainty throughout this uncertain period, and do not hesitate to reach out if you need assistance.

You can contact my office by calling 1-888-442-8040 or visiting kind.house.gov.