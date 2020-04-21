Suzanne Marie Zimmer, age 69 of Woodville, passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Glenhaven Care Center in Glenwood City after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Sue was born on January 9, 1951 in Baldwin, to Donald and Shirley (Nelson) Preston. She graduated from Baldwin High School and continued taking classes in secretarial studies. Sue was united in marriage to Paul Zimmer on February 3, 1973 in Spring Valley. The couple were bless with a son, Nathan, though their union later ended in divorce. Sue worked as a medical secretary before becoming the longtime secretary for first the principal at the Baldwin-Woodville High School, and later the superintendent of the Baldwin-Woodville School District.

Sue was extremely social, and loved regular conversations with family and friends. She enjoyed taking photos at holidays and family gatherings, and practiced writing in calligraphy until Parkinson’s made it difficult. Sue held a lifelong fondness for window shopping and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville.

Sue will remain in the hearts of her son, Nathan (Leah); grandchildren, Mara, Merrick and Nori; brothers, Dennis (Carol) Preston and Dan Preston; nieces and nephew, Stacy (Scott) Hilmanowske, Heather Jo (Clifford) Preston, and Jordan Preston; ex-husband, Paul Zimmer; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Zimmer and Shirley Johnson; step-father, Elton Johnson; sister-in-law, Audrey Preston; nephew, Brad Preston.

Memorial Services for Sue are being planned for a later date. For updated service information, please continue to check in with the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, via www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, or by phone at 715-684-3434. Memorials for Sue’s family may be mailed to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Suzanne Zimmer Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf, or given to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.