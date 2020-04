Jenny L. Larson, age 49, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Private graveside services will be held at Tramway Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

