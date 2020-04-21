GC FFA Alumni recently donates milk and cheese

THE GLENWOOD CITY FFA Alumni recently donated 140 gallons of milk and 140 pounds of Ellsworth cheese curds to families receiving daily lunches from the Glenwood City School District. Currently, there is an oversupply of milk in the market due to complications related to COVID-19, and the Alumni thought it would be a great idea to help families in this time of need. The Alumni hopes this will encourage others to continue to buy dairy products to support our dairy community. A special thank you goes to Kwik Trip of Wilson and Ellsworth Creamery for their donations to the cause as well! Pictured above, form left to right, are Alumni Members Angie Jeske, Kaylin Spaeth, Jeremy Hawkins, Kaitlin Konder and Bill Spaeth. —photo submitted