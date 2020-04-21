ERLEEN C. SCHMIDT By Editor | April 21, 2020 | 0 Erleen C. Schmidt, age 84, of Glenwood City, WI passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City, WI. Arrangements are pending with the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts JENNY L. LARSON April 21, 2020 | No Comments » SUZANNE MARIE ZIMMER April 21, 2020 | No Comments » WILMA E. ERICKSON April 14, 2020 | No Comments » CHRISTOPHER J. DESMITH April 14, 2020 | No Comments » EVELYN CLARA NORRGARD April 7, 2020 | No Comments »