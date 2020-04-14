Wilma E. Erickson, age 90 of Menomonie, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie surrounded by her family.

Wilma was born December 12, 1929 to William and Gertrude (Miller) Krumrie in Menomonie. After graduating from Menomonie High School, she married Merton Erickson on February 11, 1949, at Peace Lutheran Church.

Wilma and Merton farmed in the Town of Stanton and the Town of Lucas for many years. She also worked at 3M until her retirement. They spent the winter months in Arizona and during the summer they enjoyed time at the family cabin up north.

She loved traveling; Germany and Alaska were two of her favorite destinations. She liked playing cards, taking trips with the waterfall girls and fishing at the cabin. Gathering and spending time with her family was dear to her, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wilma is survived by her children Allen (Rhonda) Erickson, Dick (Deb) Erickson, Trudy (Brian) Mattison, Doug (Angela) Erickson and Ron (Toni) Erickson; grandchildren Greg Erickson (Shannon McGee), Rodney (Heather) Erickson, Josh (Tracy) Erickson, Nick (Shayna) Erickson, Katie Mattison (Steve Baier), Nate (Rayne) Mattison, Devon Erickson, Dustin Erickson, Jon Erickson, Jason Erickson and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law Gerri Bieniasz Smith along with other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Merton.

A private graveside service will take place at Teegarden Cemetery, Township of Lucas, Dunn County.

Wilma’s family would like to thank Dr. Walker and the staff at Comforts of Home for their care and compassion and also to Mayo Hospice in her final days.

Memorials are suggested to Teegarden Cemetery in Wilma’s memory.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

