St. Croix County warns of scams during pandemic that are targeting seniors

By Amber Hayden

ST. CROIX COUNTY – The St. Croix County Facebook page has put out an alert to seniors in the area of the newest scams that are going around, which they have aptly named the COVID scams.

With many residents sticking close to home, especially those over 65, there has been an uptick in newer scams in hopes that money will be transferred.

St. Croix County posted on their Facebook page on March 31 a list of scams and asked everyone to be cautious.

Scammers are contacting seniors via email, text message, or phone call claiming to have a cure or vaccine for Covid-19, but there is currently no vaccine for the virus.

Those who have food benefits may receive a notification that their benefits will be ending or how to get more.

They also ask residents beware of those calling and stating they are able to get high demand products such as cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, or sanitizers by ordering online or over the phone.

There are also charity scams asking if you want to contribute to the effort, but the county officials stated to contact your local church, school, or non-profit agency that you trust.

And lastly, callers are claiming to be a relative or friend that is unable to get home due to travel bans and asking for money. This is a scam that is not new, but scammers are using the pandemic to switch things up.

St. Croix County urges seniors to not give out their Medicare, social security number, or any personal information that includes banking information. Also do not wire any money and be suspicious of anyone offering anything related to COVID-19, such as testing kids, any supplies, or treatment.

If you are contacted, hang up, delete the email, don’t respond to the text, do not click on any links, or shut the door.