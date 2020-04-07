St. Croix County officials review Safer at Home compliance

HUDSON, Wis. — In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in St. Croix County, officials will review complaints raised about social distancing and nonessential business closure under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order.

Complaints about Safer at Home social distancing noncompliance will first be reviewed by St. Croix County Public Health officials. Public Health will work with the public and businesses to gain voluntary compliance.

Questions on whether a business is considered essential or not will be referred to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). Through WEDC’s website, businesses can obtain documentation confirming their essential status and granting permission to remain open.

Individuals and businesses that remain out of compliance will be referred to law enforcement.

“Social distancing is one of the only tools we have right now to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need everyone to pay attention and follow recommendations to stay home.” said St. Croix County Health Officer Kelli Engen. “We want to help essential businesses who are open to stay safe.”

The governor’s order applies to urban and rural areas alike, even where the outbreak may yet to be documented.

“We must continue to place a high priority on everyone’s health and safety. Each of our efforts must be focused on practicing social distancing. We strongly encourage compliance with the governor’s order for the well-being of our families, friends and neighbors,” said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.

The order seeks to diminish the spread of COVID-19 by keeping residents at home and limiting travel as much as possible. The coronavirus spreads through human-to-human contact, which becomes most risky within at least 6 feet. Workers at businesses deemed essential under the order may continue traveling to and from work. Essential trips for food, medicine and fuel are also allowable – as is socially distanced outdoor recreation.

“It is my hope that compliance will be voluntary and cooperative. But those groups of individuals and business entities who attempt to continue outside of the parameters of the governor’s executive order, thereby putting themselves and others at medical risk, will be cited and prosecuted,” said St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation. St. Croix County Public Health recommends the following information sources:

• United Way 211: Call 211 or Minnesota-based cell phones call 1-877-947-2211

• SCC Covid-19 Information Line: 715-246-8224.

• Email: covid19@sccwi.gov

• Web: www.sccwi.gov/covid19