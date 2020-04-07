Changes for West CAP’s Boyceville Food Pantry

BOYCEVILLE – The COVID 19 crisis has brought several changes to the operations of West CAP’s Boyceville Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry is now open on Thursdays by appointment from 1pm-7pm. Appointments can be made by calling 715-265-4271. All food will be pre-packaged and distributed by curbside pick-up. The Food Access and Resource Center is located at 823 Main Street Boyceville and is available to anyone that resides in the Boyceville and Glenwood City School Districts.

The popular Produce Distribution has been cancelled on Wednesday evenings until further notice.

Currently, West CAP is in close communication with local, regional, and national partners and funders to quickly mobilize expanded services in order to address the immediate needs of low-income families which arise from the current epidemic. As these services become available information will be shared through press releases, social media, and www.westcap.org.

For more information on local resources that may be helpful, please go to www.westcap.org/resources/. West CAP is a 501c3 non-profit agency and donations are tax deductible. If you wish to help out those in need, please go to www.westcap.org and click on the “Donate Online” button. Inquiries about services or donations can also be made by calling 715-265-4271.