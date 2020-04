Betty Ann Herdahl, age 78 of Boyceville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System- Red Cedar.

Betty is survived by her children Irene Thompson, John Herdahl, Chris Herdahl and Chad Herdahl; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; she is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.