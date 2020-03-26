Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dunn County

MENOMONIE — Dunn County Health Department (DHCD) was notified by a Health System Partner that there is a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Dunn County resident. The case is currently isolated at a hospital in the region.

“We are working quickly to get all of the facts about this case including any close contacts and a possible route of exposure.” said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department Director.

The DCHD wants everyone to know that you do not need a test to know what to do. Take the following steps immediately to stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Safer at Home. Only travel for essential activities and business. While at home avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house).

• Practice Good Hygiene. Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or your elbow, when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Clean and Disinfect Frequently Touched Surfaces. Use your normal soaps and other products to inactivate the virus.

• Practice Social Distancing. If you have to go out for essential travel, make sure you keep six feet of distance between you and others at all times.

• Call First! If you are having symptoms-fever, cough, difficulty breathing-call your doctor first.

For more information look to reliable sources first:

• WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

• CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• Dunn County’s COVID-19 website: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/

• Safer at Home Order FAQ: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/COVID19/Safer%20at%20Home%20FAQ%203.24.20.pdf

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website or the DHS website. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Dunn County, visit: www.co.dunn.wi.us and the Dunn County Facebook page.