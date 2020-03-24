Keven Joseph Cassellius age 62, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home in St. Croix Falls, WI.

Keven was born on October 17, 1957 to Frank and Katherine (Larson) Cassellius in Amery, Wisconsin. He attended Glenwood High School and graduated class of 1976. He then attended WITI Marketing and graduated in 1979. He was also the president of the Distributive Education Club of America from 1979-1980 while attending WITI. In February of 1982 he married the love of his life Mary Peer. Keven and Mary have owned the Kassel Tap Bar in St. Croix Falls for the past 35 years.

Keven was an active member of the Polk County Tavern League and the Osceola Rod and Gun club.

Keven loved to hunt, shoot trap and play cards. He was always ready to have a good time and tell a good story. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

Keven is survived by his wife Mary; siblings, Marion Stene, Dan (LaVon), Nancy Almvig, Jacque (Dan) Brathal, Richard (Rita) and Hermie (Joe) Freese; brothers-in-law, Gary (Susette) Peer and Terry (Diane) Peer; many favorite nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine; sister, Kathy Franklin; niece, Brenda Cassellius-Wink; brothers-in-law; Jerry Stene and David Almvig; parents-in-law; Al and Marian Peer and sister-in-law, Sherry Selvig.

A celebration of life is pending.