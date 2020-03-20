Governor Evers, DHS announce updated mass gatherings order

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, March 20 directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.

The updated order maintains the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, but includes some important changes and clarifications:

• Treats bars and restaurants are the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.

• Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.

• Laundromats may remain open.

• Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.

• All parts of the food delivery system – from farms to stores – may remain open.

• Clarifies that cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.

• Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.

• All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.

• Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.

• Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close effective 5 pm on Fri., March 20, 2020.

All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged.

People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:

• Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house);

• Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your face; and

• Staying home when able.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and we encourage you and the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.