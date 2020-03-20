Dunn County to Close County Buildings to the Public

Menomonie, WI. —Dunn County Administration announced today that all Dunn County buildings will be closed to the general public, effective Monday, March 23, 2020 and continuing until further notice. This is a prudent step to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 (coronavirus) transmission and to protect residents and employees of Dunn County. Effective at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, all facilities will be closed to the general public. Anyone needing to do business at Dunn County buildings should call ahead. A link to department contact information is at the bottom of this release. The buildings will be locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be instructed on how to enter the building.

Dunn County Government remains in operation. Functions remaining open at this time include:

• The Dunn County Circuit Court is open but court dates are changing and can be fluid. Anyone with a court date should check the Wisconsin CCAP website www.wicourts.gov

• The Clerk of Courts Office has information on their website for making payments, filing new cases or documents and requesting records https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/clerkofcourts

• The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and Jail information and guidelines can be found on our website http://www.dunncountysheriff.com/

• The Neighbors of Dunn County remains in operation, but visitors are prohibited except in the case of emergencies. Information about operations at The Neighbors can be found at https://neighborsdc.org/

• Human Services functions such as child protective services, adult protective services, crisis services, adult mental health and substance abuse, children long term support, juvenile intake, and economic support will continue in a limited capacity. Information related to Human Services functions and programs can be found at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/humanservices

• The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Transfer Station will remain open, but certain of the Collection sites around the County will close. Information about locations and hours of operation can be found at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC=6540CD8E-6204-4CB7-BD6D-8E8750C80681&Type=B_BASIC

• The Dunn County Health Department will continue to support existing reproductive health clients with current prescriptions. The WIC office is able to provide benefits remotely for existing participants as well as newly eligible families. Please call 715-232-2388 to get more information.

• The Dunn County Health Department will also continue to be the best local source of information regarding COVID-19 and the local response.

• The Dunn County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Treasurer’s offices remain operational. Please go to the Dunn County website www.co.dunn.wi.us for online access to services or call the offices to make arrangements for urgent requests or drop offs.

• In the case of emergency, please call 911.

It is important to note the coronavirus outbreak and public response is extremely fluid and subject to change on short notice. County officials are continually assessing conditions and are in close communication with the Dunn County Public Health Department. Regular updates will be posted on the County’s website at https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/ and the Dunn County Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dunncountywi/

Dunn County is following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While these and the many changes being implemented throughout the Country are disruptive, they are essential to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and protect the health of the public and County employees. We are all in this together and we all need to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. As we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak, Dunn County residents are urged to keep distance from others, avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, and stay home if possible.

For the latest guidance and to stay informed, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR DUNN COUNTY DEPARTMENTS: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/departments