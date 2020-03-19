COVID-19 confirmed in Dunn County

MENOMONIE — Dunn County Health Department (DHCD) announced today that there is a

confirmed case in Dunn County. We believe the case to be associated with recent international or

domestic travel. The individual remained under self-quarantine as requested by local, state, and

federal recommendations.

“We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving

support to be able to isolate at home,” said KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Department Director.

The DCHD and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) responsibilities include:

• Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-

19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be

monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.

• Performing follow-up testing for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be

released from isolation.

• Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

• Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.

DCHD is keeping track of this outbreak. We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to

deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people

have been infected with the coronavirus.

The health department wants everyone know that while the risk of getting the illness remains low,

people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Stay home when sick.

• Practice social distancing

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website or the DHS

website. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Dunn County, visit: www.co.dunn.wi.us and

the Dunn County Facebook page.