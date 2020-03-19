St. Croix County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

Public Health announced on Thursday, March 19 that St. Croix County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. This individual is isolated at home and doing well. Public Heath is identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the positive case.

“It is important that St. Croix County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.

With no medicine or vaccines to treat or prevent COVID-19, SCC-Public Heath wants everyone to follow these simple steps:

• Stay home when sick

• Frequent handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Avoid touching your face

• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces

• Practice social distancing-6 feet from others

• Avoid public gatherings of more than 10 persons

“Public Health and Emergency Management are working together with local, state, and federal partners to implement response plans; but it is important to understand that everyone has a role in reducing the spread of COVID-19.” said Natasha Cardinal, St. Croix County Emergency Manager.

The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly changing. SCC-Public Health recommends the following information sources:

• United Way 211: call 211 or MN based cell phones call 1-877-947-2211

• Center for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov

• WI Division of Health: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov

• SCC COVID19 Information Line: 715.246.8224, email: covid19@sccwi.gov, and www.sccwi.gov/covid19 website