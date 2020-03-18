City of Glenwood City approves municipal emergency/disaster proclamation, closes city hall and city buildings

In a hastily-arranged emergency meeting of the Glenwood City common council Tuesday afternoon, March 17, council members unanimously approved on a 5-0 vote to enact a Municipal Emergency/Disaster Proclamation due to concerns of the COVID-19.

The procamation, which established a state of emergency, will be in effect until further notice. Glenwood City offices and other city building were closed to the public following the approval. Below is the official statement from the City of Glenwood City.

“In response to the increased level of concern for the CORONAVIRUS, and the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency, the City of Glenwood City is closing City offices and City buildings starting March 18th until further notice.

All City of Glenwood City buildings will be closed to the public. City staff, Public Works and Police personnel will be working so if you have any questions or concerns please feel to call. City Clerk’s office can be contacted at 715-265-4227, Public Works can be contacted at 715-265-4928, and Police can be contacted at 715-265-4228 or non-emergency dispatch at 1-800-281-3478.

At this time, it is our intention to maintain all essential/critical City functions with our employees continuing in their normal capacity while working remotely and/or within the facilities closed to the public. Residents will see no change in the level of essential services provided for public safety (police, fire, and ambulance).

All residents needing to make payments to the City can do so by mailing or placing their payments in the drop box located outside of the Municipal Building. The Recycling Center will still be open for drop off during normal hours without contact by City personnel.

The Glenwood City Police Department is functioning as usual. However, you may see a few changes in how we handle certain calls for service. If we can handle your complaint with a phone call, we will. We will utilize email when possible as well. We may conduct some conversations outside of your home instead of inside. This is for the safety of all involved. We will do our part to “flatten the curve” and not overwhelm our healthcare system.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging anyone who is concerned about Coronavirus COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the April 7th Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. If your name or address has changed since you voted last, you will need to register with your current information. Please check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov. You may register to vote through Wednesday, March 18th. Once registered, you may request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballot requests must be received by the City Clerk by April 2nd.

The City of Glenwood City will continue to provide regular updates on its website and the Glenwood City Police Department Facebook page as the situation warrants regarding cancellations, postponements, or closures.”