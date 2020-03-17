KENNETH J. ANDERSON

Kenneth “Bo” J. Anderson, age 67 of Downing, WI died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at HSHS- Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Ken was born August 28, 1952 to Kenneth and Phyllis (Killian) Anderson in Menomonie. He graduated from Boyceville High School. On June 11, 1994 he married Ellen Thompson at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie.

Ken retired from Ford Motor Company in 2007 after 36 years with the company. In 2014 he started driving truck for John Wyss, which he extremely enjoyed.

Ken had a passion for the outdoors. He took many hunting trips to Montana; spent almost every weekend at 6-Lakes Resort and even taking an afternoon drive in his 67 Chevelle. Most importantly he loved and adored his time with the grandkids.

Ken is survived by his wife Ellen, daughter Nicole (Ty) Bonte, step-daughter Amy (Nick) Erickson; grandchildren Sophie, Kacy, Bo & Phoenix; sisters Mary Ellen McIntyre and Judy Anderson; sister-in-law Diane (Gregg) Holbrook; brother-in-law Gary (Bernice) Thompson, niece Debbie (Rick) Linderholm, nephew Duane (Margaret) McIntyre, great-nieces Emily and Anna; great-nephew Mitch, cousins Jim (Norma) Anderson, Danny (Phyllis) Anderson and Christina Anderson-Rhoda (Mike); his Montana hunting group, dear friend & rancher Mary Jo Reavis, the Thursday night gang, 6-Lakes family; he is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marlyn “Butch” Anderson, stepson Ryan, brothers-in-law Ray McIntyre and Paul Johnson, nephew Matt Thompson and father-in-law Larry Thompson.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.