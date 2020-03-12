Glenhaven limits visitors to facillity as statewide COVID-19 concerns grow

GLENWOOD CITY – As COVID-19 concerns rise, Glenhaven is taking steps to keep residents safe and healthy.

According to a March 11, 2020 post made on Glenhaven’s Facebook page, Glenhaven requests that “family and friends do not visit the campus. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors to our facility unless absolutely necessary. We are canceling non-essential appointments and asking residents to avoid any outside community gatherings. We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors of this policy and actively screening individuals, including staff, who need to come into the building. We understand that connecting with your loved ones is incredibly important, and there are a variety of other ways you might consider communicating with them. These may include telephone, email, text, video chat or social media. If you believe a visit to the center is necessary, we request that you contact Sherry Goodman, Administrator prior to your arrival.”

Glenhaven is also “following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps” and “are staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they may continue to change.” They are also in contact with state and local health departments.

For any questions or more information, you may also reach Glenhaven at 715-265-4555.