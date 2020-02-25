ROBERT W. ZEBRO

Robert W. “Zeb” Zebro, age 81, of Wheeler, WI passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Hay River Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn County, WI with military honors by Harmon-Harris American Legion Post 314.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olson

funeral.com