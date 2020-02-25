Pauline Amelia (Link) Seeger, age 87, of Prairie Farm, WI passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. She was born February 5, 1933, to Frank and Mary (Breitzman) Link in Downing, WI. She graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1951. Pauline married Helmer “Ted” Seeger on September 27, 1955, and the couple lived in Reeve, WI, before moving to Prairie Farm. Throughout the years Pauline worked on her father’s farm, a factory in the Twin Cities and selling Avon, but her primary work, was as a homemaker and a mother. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Connorsville, WI, where she was active with the Ladies Aid, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and donated to several church and health causes.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Ted, a daughter: Marjorie, brothers: Vernon, Arthur, and Ken Link, sisters: Eleanor Drinkman, Dorothy Sutliff Cran and Jeanette Annis, as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her sons: Art (Dianne) Seeger of Oakdale, MN, Helmer Jr. “Teddy” (Kathy) Seeger of New Richmond and Todd (Beth) Seeger of Cameron, daughters: Jacquie Seeger (Bob) of Prairie Farm and Paula Seeger (Hadi) of Philadelphia, PA, grandchildren: Tim, Tanya, Shannon, Courtney, Taylor, Stephanie and Shawn, great-grandchildren: Cole, Parker, Myles and Ryker, four sisters: Phyllis Kedrowski, Mary Lou Lockwood, Paula Standaert and Verna McCuen, two sisters-in-law: Barbara Jaeger and Anne Seeger, along with many other special relatives and friends.

A Graveside service was held on Monday, February 24, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Gregory Becker officiating at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Connorsville, WI, with refreshments following in the church basement. Memorials are requested to go to the church. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.