Mary K. Severson, age 73, of Menomonie, WI died Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Mary was born March 23, 1946 in Amery, Wi to Ernest and Pearl (Hoff) Severson. She attended school at Camp 9 Country School and later through St Croix County and classes in New Richmond, WI.

Mary lived for a time at a group home in Ellsworth then in Menomonie and later living independently in Boyceville, WI before moving back to Menomonie in an adult living center run by ARC of Dunn County where she she was presently.

Mary worked various jobs over the years staying busy. Retiring from U-W Stout after working several years.

Mary also stayed busy with different activities around Menomonie, with the Senior Center doing crafts, bingo and other games. Mary was a friendly person who enjoyed talking with people at Thrill Seekers and the Joyful Noise Choir.

Mary took many trips with her brother Jim to Europe and she would tell us about Europe and other trips like Disneyland. She also enjoyed the day trips with her sister to Duluth to watch the large ships and to Lambeau Field. Mary loved seeing the family , going to their homes, attending wedding and birthday parties and music. Most of all she loved her new little Great nephew Logan. Growing up on the farm north of Glenwood City, she loved all the animals, especially the cats.

Mary is preceded in death by parents and by her brother Richard.

Mary is survived by herb brothers and sister: James Severson of Las Vegas, NV, Elizabeth (Don) Frazier of Clayton, WI and Dennis (Jill) Severson of Augusta, WI; nephews and nieces, Richard (Leslie) Frazier, Patricia Markun (Galt Griswold) Jacob (Tess Gartenberg) Severson, Emmalie (Kyle) Stay, Matthew Severson (Pana Vang), Seth Severson, Silvia Severson and Nathaniel Severson. She is further survived by many great nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services was held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Burial was in the Glenwood Cemetery Glenwood City, WI. Friends were able to call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior Tuesday at the church.