Darlene Marie Sachsenmaier, age 82, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Darlene was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on August 16th, 1937 to Frederick Mathias and Lorraine Lovering Thom (nee Stewart). Darlene grew up in Ellsworth, Wisconsin and attended and graduated from Ellsworth high school. On February 23rd, 1956, Darlene married the love of her life, August “Gus” William Sachsenmaier, in Pierce County, Wisconsin.

Darlene found peace and happiness in the company of her family. Darlene made sure that each and every member of her family felt loved, and cherished the time spent with them. Darlene’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were Darlene’s world. Darlene’s warm and caring nature left a positive impact on everyone she met.

Darlene will be remembered in the hearts of her children, Scott Sachsenmaier, Chet (Jodi) Sachsenmaier, Carol Tangen, Cheryl Brown; grandchildren, Daniel and Jessica Sachsenmaier, Andy, Andrew Watson, Josh and Ryan Sachsenmaier, Alexandria and Nicholas Tangen, Brandon and Cameron Brown; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Josephine, Brayden, Ryan Sachsenmaier, Olivia Sachsenmaier, Luna May Brown; siblings, Roland and Richard Thom; and many beloved friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, August “Gus” William Sachsenmaier and her parents, Frederick Mathias and Lorraine Lovering Thom.

Darlene’s funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A visitation for family and friends to gather at will start two hours prior to Darlene’s service.

Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family

Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.