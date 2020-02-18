Arlene L. Hill, age 72, of Glenwood City died on February 15, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by family after five months of hospitalization.

Arlene (Carlson) Hill was born March 18, 1947 to Edwin Carlson and Myrtle (Thorson) Carlson. She attended the Ridgeview one room country school and then the new Glenwood City High School, graduating in 1965. She attended UW-Eau Claire for 3 years. On December 27, 1968, she married Douglas Hill and together they had 2 children.

Doug and Arlene spent 6 years in the Air Force and lived abroad, including Texas, Arkansas, and Taiwan before returning to Glenwood City. They farmed on the family farm for the next 35 years. After selling the cows in 1996, Arlene worked at various other jobs and retired from working as a cook at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She spent many hours babysitting and playing with them. She was an avid reader, seamstress and enjoyed watching Hallmark TV. In her younger years, she took great pride in her gardens and yard, while on the farm. She was an active participant at church, including teaching Sunday School, attending Bible Study, Altar Guild and providing service whenever needed. The last 10 years, she and Doug enjoyed wintering in LaFaria, Texas.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother David, Sister Phyllis, brother Kenneth, and grandson Andrew Moll.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas; children Katherine (Brian) Moll of Downing and Jeffery (Mandy Lemme) Hill of Amery; Grandchildren Nathan James Hill, Peter Douglas Hill, Nicolas Paul Hill and Zachary Richard Hill, all of Glenwood City, Rebecca Marie (Tyler Woodruff) Moll of Hammond and special young friends Kahlen James Albee, Logan Daryl Albee, and Aisley Soleil Albee all of Amery. Brother Stanley (Ann) Carlson Stevens Point, Sister Susan (Al) Anderson and Brother Robert Carlson all of Glenwood City. Sister in law Lorraine (Carlson) Seydel of ND. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, WI. Interment will be at held at a future date. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral in Glenwood City, WI on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to service.