Julie Ann (Sempf) Cole, age 63, of Gilbert, AZ, died on February 4th, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a 20-month battle with liver disease and Alzheimer’s. Julie was born on April 15th, 1956 to Arthur and Eileen (Breslin) Sempf. She was the oldest of 3 children to that union. She graduated as valedictorian from Boyceville High School in 1974. Julie then completed her pre-pharmacy requirements at UW-River Falls and received her B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota. At the time of her liver disease diagnosis in June 2018 Julie had proudly achieved 39 years working as a pharmacist. She married Steven Cole on November 26th, 1982, her high school sweetheart. This union would be blessed with 2 children; Stacy and Hunter.

Julie worked for many pharmacies in three states over those 39 years: St. Paul and Robbinsdale in MN; Wausau, Antigo, Wittenberg, Merrill, Mosinee and Rhinelander in WI; and Prescott, Bullhead City, Kingman, Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Scottsdale and Phoenix in AZ.

Anyone who knew Julie, knew that she was a kind and caring person. She loved music, including singing during her grade school years, favoring classic country and blue grass. She was as well known for love of her cats, baking pies, collecting any and all copper kitchen cookware and utensils, and travelling whenever and wherever possible. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends.

Julie is survived by her husband Steven of Gilbert, AZ. Children; Stacy Cole of Gilbert, AZ; Hunter (Renata) Cole of Gilbert, AZ; sister Mary Lou (Harry) Standaert of Amery; brothers Ted (Joan) Sempf of Sun Prairie, WI and Tim (Mary) Sempf of Downing, WI; aunt Rebecca Sempf of Glenwood City, WI and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eileen Sempf.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 from 6-9:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glenwood City with Fr. John Long as celebrant, with visitation 1-hour prior at the church. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.