JESSICA JANE JACOBSON

Jessica Jane (“Jess”) Jacobson, nee Triebold, the beautiful wife of Rodney Jacobson, mother of Eric Hoffman, daughter of Shelly Stave, sister of Jason Triebold, granddaughter of Arlene Lewis and Ronald and Sharon Stave, grandmother figure to Jadan and Jorian Potter crossed over to Heaven on January 30, 2020. Only 42 years young, she had been sick the past few months and hospitalized. Her family was hoping that she would gain back the strength to go through needed surgeries. Her health took a turn just one day before her passing. Jess is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and leaves behind her beloved dogs, Bean and Kiara. She is now joined with her father Robert Allan Triebold Jr., grandparents Donna and Robert Triebold and Glen Lewis. A celebration of Jessica’s life will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12-8pm at Harley and Jude’s Emerald Inn in Emerald, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family in care of Rodney.