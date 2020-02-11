Bernice “Bea” Springer, age 76, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Bea was born the daughter of Melvin and Norma Albrecht on December 19, 1943 in Cylon Township. She grew up in Emerald, WI graduating from Glenwood City High school, class of 1963. Following high school, Bea attended dental school. After school, she worked for dental offices in the Twin Cities. Bea married Frank Springer in 1967 in New Richmond, WI. She loved quilting and helping out at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church. Bea was a loving, caring, and generous woman. She loved giving her time and energy to other people. Bea is preceded in death by her husband, Frank and parents, Melvin and Norma Albrecht. She is survived by her three brothers, Jim (Denise) Albrecht, Chuck Albrecht, Al (Dee) Albrecht; brother-in-law, David Springer; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church (365 West River Drive) in New Richmond with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Deer Park, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.