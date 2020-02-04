RAYOLA J. HERMAN

Rayola Jane Herman, age 81, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully on, Jan. 28, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire with her daughters, sisters and family members at her side. Rayola was diagnosed with MDS (Myelodysplastic Syndromes) two years ago.

Rayola was born June 29, 1938 in Menomonie, WI to Wesley and Lorraine (Score) Salaway. She attended school in Menomonie, after graduation she attended beauty school in Eau Claire. She often used her mom as a model for hair and makeup. She worked at Crystal Beauty Shop for three years, where she made many lasting friendships.

In 1958, Rayola married the love of her life, Donald Herman on August 2nd, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Over 61 years of marriage they were blessed with four daughters.

Rayola’s second job was a stay at home mother of four. She worked side by side with Don farming for many years. She often said she was a city girl who could milk cows and drive a tractor as good as anyone.

After the girls were grown, Rayola went to work at Dick’s Red Owl (Marketplace Foods) where she was promoted to bakery manager. She retired after 20 years of employment.

Rayola was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, involved in the Sunshine Card committee, writing cards to members during difficult times. She was also a proud member of the VFW Post 1039 Auxiliary.

Rayola enjoyed baking, bird watching, especially the cardinals that came to her feeder. She loved reading, listening to music and riding along with Don to sporting events of the girls, grandkids and great-grandkids. They attended one of the first Country Fests in Cadott and several trips to Country Jam in Eau Claire. They’ve always loved music. Don favored the big band era and Rayola loved Jon Bon Jovi.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Critical Care Unit at Mayo, especially nurse Casey who showed kindness and comfort to Rayola and her family.

Rayola is survived by her daughters, Lori (Joe) Shervey, Heidi (Michael) Olson, Kari (Terry) Sand, and Darci (John) Fredrickson; grandchildren, Nicole (Winston) Nelson, Ashley (Trevor) Cady, Nicholas Olson, Jacqueline Olson (Cory Bergevin), Megan (Corey) Steinkraus, Jake (Michelle) Shervey, Benjamin (Haily) Sand, and Allison (Andrew) Wyss; great-grandchildren, Ella, Gabrielle, Mackenzie, Corbin, Sadie, Olivia, Ryelin and Cooper; sisters, Nancy Schroeder and Pam (Mel) Klaustmeier; sister-in-law Barbara Herman; She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be truly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald; parents, Wesley Salaway and Lorraine and Bob Hamann; In-laws, Michael and Marie Herman; infant great-grandson Finley Cady; and brother-in-law Gary Schroeder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie in the spring.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com