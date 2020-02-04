Joseph L. “Cocomo Joe” Hurtgen, age 85, of Woodville died January 25, 2020, following some recent health issues while wintering in Arizona. Joe was born September 7, 1934, to Ray & Martha Hurtgen in Emerald. On August 1st 1953, he married Betty Clemmens. They were married for 47 years until her passing in 1999. To this union seven children were born: Sue, Debbie, Terry, Joan, Don, Cheryl, and Brad.

After losing Betty, Joe found love again with Ellen Alexander, and the pair were wed on February 24th, 2001. From this union, Joe became blessed with three step-sons, Mike, Tom, and Kevin; and step-daughter Joleen.

A dairy farmer all his life, Joe was always happiest at home on the farm. When he wasn’t busy wrangling cows into the barn, he found the time to serve on the Baldwin Township board for 38 years retiring in 2017, the St. Croix County board from 2006 to 2014, and United Fire Board 1993 to 2017. Only after his work on the boards was finished did he extend his stays in Arizona.

Joe will remain in the hearts of his wife, Ellen; his seven children; Sue (Bill) Nawrocki, Debbie (Keith) Klanderman, Terry Hurtgen, Joan Hanson, Don (Carol) Hurtgen, Cheryl (Dan) Symonik, and Brad (Brenda) Hurtgen; his four step-children; Mike Alexander, Tom (Theresa) Alexander, Kevin (Leigh) Alexander, & Joleen Alexander; his brothers; Hank (Ruth) Hurtgen, Brian (Marlene) Hurtgen, sister, Nola Bazille; numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law on the Alexander and Clemmens side; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, and neighbors.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Martha; his first wife, Betty; his in-laws Stanley and Ann Clemmens; brothers Carl (Mary), and Helmer Hurtgen; sister, Mona (Ray) Kobeska, brother-in-law, Henry Bazille; and two grandsons.

A Memorial Service for Joe will take place at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 3rd, at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 N. Lockwood St., Woodville. A Visitation will be held preceding the service from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will occur at the Greenwood Cemetery of Emerald at a future date.

Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.