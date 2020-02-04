Dawn R. Rogers, age 72, of Boyceville, WI, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center.

Dawn was born on July 2, 1947, in Boyceville, Wisconsin, to Delbert and Joyce (Johnson) Smith. Her parents owned a farm and had many horses which she loved to ride. After she graduated from Boyceville High School she went to St. Paul, MN, to learn how to become an IBM keypunch operator. She graduated and then headed to California where she found a job in her field. She stayed for about a year and then got homesick. She headed back home and had numerous jobs working at two different sewing factories (Sandy Lee Mfg in Menomonie and AAM in Boyceville), she also cleaned houses and worked for Burton Properties. After she recovered from her first bout of cancer she was a Nanny for her God-Daughter Mindy’s children. After retiring she spent her time volunteering at WestCap, the United Methodist Church, and the Glenwood City Historical Society while helping organize class reunions and spending many hours on genealogy.

The sun always seemed to shine when you were around her. Anything negative that happened was replaced with her upbeat attitude. She always looked on the positive side of life.

Dawn was preceded in death by parents Delbert and Joyce Smith; sister Elaine; and niece Stacy Smith.

Dawn is survived by her siblings: Terry Smith and wife Katie; Lynn Smith and wife Sherry; Gail Burton and husband Merlin. Nieces & Nephews: Rebecca Lierman and husband David; Matthew Smith and wife Wynette; Melinda Nelson and husband Randy; Amy Walk and husband Allen; Darin Smith; Nora Maughan and husband Rex. Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville, Wisconsin on February 1, 2020.