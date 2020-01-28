Robert “Lee” Dorwin, age 95, of Baldwin, formerly of Emerald, died peacefully Saturday, January 25th at the Baldwin Care Center. Lee was born on July 29, 1924 in Sparta, WI to parents Chester Arthur “Art” and Emma (Walters) Dorwin; & had one sister, June (Dorwin) Sadowski. He attended the Emerald Country School and graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1942. After graduation, he joined his father on the farm in Emerald. On one of his nights out at the White Owl in 1945, he met the love of his life on the dance floor, Shirley Patricia Irene Booth. The pair were married on June 4th, 1947. Over the course of their marriage, Lee & Pat would become the proud parents of Peggy, Deborah, Richard, Bradley, and Michael.

Farming ran deep in Lee’s blood. He loved working the fields and tending to the dairy cows. He loved the dogs on the farm and always saved food scraps for them. Lee passed his passion for farming onto his sons and grandsons. Lee and Pat also enjoyed traveling together. Not only have they visited many U.S. states, they’ve also been to Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, England, Ireland & Scotland; as well as nice, warm places like Hawaii and a cruise through the Caribbean. Lee had the knack of being able to spot four-leafed clovers and had found and kept many over the years. In his younger days, Lee participated in bowling, golfing, square dancing, and roller skating. Retirement gave him the opportunity to slow down and watch the birds and enjoy the flowers and the fun times and playing cards with family and friends. Lee will always be remembered as a passionate farmer with an adventurous spirit and big heart.

Lee will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of 73 years, Pat; his children, Deborah (David) Anderson, Bradley (Jean McCoy) Dorwin, & Mike (Kay) Dorwin; grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, Aimee (Jeremy) Thornton, Sam (Lexi) Anderson, Katie (Drew) Brodin, Missy Dorwin, Matt (Shannon) Dorwin, Travis (Brenda) Dorwin, Heather (Ross) Thomas, & Eric Dorwin; great-grandchildren, Caden, Avarie, Camden, Malaina, Emelia, Andrew, Miles, Maggie, Teddy, Hallie, Dawson, Bentley, Sophia, Devon, Sawyer, Harper, and one more on the way in April 2020; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Peggy; and son, Richard “Rickey Lee.”

A Memorial Service for Lee will take place at 11:00 A.M, Wednesday, January 29th, at First United Presbyterian Church, 1650 8th Ave. Baldwin. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Memorial preferred.

