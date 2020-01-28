Carolyn Lois Nelson, 88 of Woodville, formerly of Spring Valley, passed away in the late hours of Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Park View Home in Woodville. Though she was born in White Rock, MN on October 14th, 1931 to parents Clarence & Luella Hagman, but she had a special love for the stepfather that raised her, Burt Safe. Carolyn’s family would eventually move to the Spring Valley area in her youth. She graduated from high school in Spring Valley; & also met & married the love her life & best friend, Walter Nelson, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on February 4th.

Carolyn was always strong in her faith; & committed much of her time & energy to participating in church functions. She was a member of the church choir & the bell choir, taught Sunday school & vacation Bible school throughout her many years as a parishioner. Carolyn was also a talented a musician, & used her skills on the piano & organ to express her faith as well. When she wasn’t at church, Carolyn could be found enjoying her time spent with the ladies of the local Red Hat Society, or the Woodville Legion Auxiliary. However, in the spring & summer time, you would have been more likely to find Carolyn maintaining their yard and tending to their landscaping and flowers. Though Carolyn lived a busy life, she was never too busy for her family. They were her pride & joy; and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her dedication to church & family, her kind heart, & her warm smile.

Carolyn will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Wally; children, Sherry (Duane) Jensen of DePere, WI, & Ron (Jan) Nelson of Woodville; grandchildren, Brandon (Kerri) Jensen, Zachary (Hailey) Nelson, Meredith (Andy) Risler, & Hillary (Tony Rausch) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Hunter, & Eivin Nelson, & Nora Jensen; brothers, Carl Safe, Ken (Nancy) Safe, & Jim Busch; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, & extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Luella; stepfather, Burt Safe; siblings, Lyle (Sandy) Hagman & LaVonne Ellingson; siblings-in-law, Grace (Willard) Albrecht, Lawrence (Muriel) Nelson, Marie Geurkink, Jean (Harold Fern)/(Dick) Kamm, & Jeanette Busch.

A Funeral Service for Carolyn took place at 11:00 A.M, Tuesday, January 28th at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St, Woodville. A Visitation was held from 3:00-6:00 P.M, Monday, January 27th at Zion Lutheran Church, as well as one-hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment occurred at Sunset Cemetery of Woodville. Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.