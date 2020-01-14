December 20, 1948 – December 12, 2019

Orlo V. Heifner age 70, of Marion, died on December 12, 2019.

He was born on December 20, 1948 to the late Thomas and Argen (Dickman) Heifner. He is survived by his daughters Missy White and Spring (Aaron) Doornink, 6 grandchildren Katelyn (Alex) Nuckolls, Kriston (Cory) Holloway, Kyle Leonard, Luke (Hailey) Doornink, Brittany Doornink, Liz Doornink, 4 great grandchildren Alyssa & Cyrus Nuckolls, Ellie Holloway and Weston Doornink, brothers Russell (Maria) Heifner, Donald (Nancy) Heifner, Carl (Vicky) Heifner and Paul (Marilyn) Heifner, sisters Darlene (Jack) Davis, Lela (John) Olson, DeElda (David) Holt, June (Roger) Gattshall and Susan Dimler, and many nieces and nephews.

Orlo enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and gardening.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio has been entrusted to serve the Heifner family.