A review of the top news headlines for July, August and September 2019

JULY

July 3: KAISER NEW SUPERINTENDENT AT BOYCEVILLE SCHOOLS: For former Tiffany Creek Elementary principal Nick Kaiser, the move to superintendent was one of ease thanks to Kevin Sipple showing him the ropes. Kaiser moved into the Boyceville District in 2007 when he became the principal at TCE.

SIPPLE RETIRES: After working in the Boyceville school district for 11 years, two years as middle school and high school principal and nine years as superintendent, Kevin Sipple retired at the end of the school year. Prior to serving as the middle school and high school principal in Boyceville, Sipple served as a principal in Shell Lake.

July 10: BOYCEVILLE VILLAGE GOES OVER LIST OF VISUAL CONCERNS: The Boyceville Village Board has a committee called the “Visual Improvement Committee” and their function is to call upon Village residents that need work on their property to keep the village looking clean and neat. At Monday evening’s meeting the board spent a considerable amount of time discussing items that the committee had presented to the board. The board looked over the “list of concerns” that contained the names of 26 property owners that the committee has identified that needs items addressed for clean up.

STACK AWARDED FOR SCHOOL BUS DRIVING: The Wisconsin School Bus Association (WSBA) presented annual industry awards honoring those who have achieved a level of excellence in Driving and Mechanics at the Awards Luncheon held Wednesday, June 19, as part of WSBA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Glenwood City’s Tom Stack was one of nine school bus drivers that were honored with a 2018 Excellence and Professionalism Award in transporting Wisconsin’s children. Stack has driven school buses for the Glenwood City School District for the past 30 years.

ST. CROIX COUNTY FAIR TO BE HELD JULY 17-21: With the theme of “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams,” the St. Croix County Fair begins July 17 with opening ceremonies at 10:45 a.m. The fair goes through Sunday, June 21.

SCHLOUGH HONORED FOR WRESTLING: Recent Boyceville graduate Brock Schlough received a Citation by the State of Wisconsin in recognition of being crowned a 4-time state wrestling champion at the 2019 WIAA State tournament held back in late February.

July 17: NO RESOLUTION ON BOYCEVILLE RETENTION POND: After another round of contentious discussion, no resolution has been reached concerning the Boyceville fire district paying for a portion of the $42,000 retention pond that will collect stormwater from the new fire hall. The state Department of Natural Resources wanted two retention ponds, one to collect water from the Charlotte Street extension and one to collect water from the new Boyceville fire hall and parking lot, said Gilbert Krueger, Boyceville village president and chair of the fire board, at the July 10 meeting of the Boyceville Community Fire District Board.

COUNCIL APPROVES MORE PUBLIC WORKS PRODUCTS: The City Council approved three street repair projects and heard an update and a payment request for work ongoing with the City’s wastewater treatment facility upgrades.

July 24: DUNN COUNTY FAIR STARTS TODAY: Under the theme of “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots,” the carnival at the Dunn County Fair opens today, July 24, at 5 p.m., with the fair ending Sunday, July 28, when the carnival closes at 6 p.m.

LAKE FAMILY TO HOST SUMMER FIELD DAY: The Lake family farm will host this year’s Summer Field Day on August 6 starting at 9 a.m. presented by the Dunn County Land and Water Conservation Division. The event is focused toward farmers, but everyone is welcome to attend the free event. The Lakes’ property is located just outside of Boyceville on County Highway F, where signs will be posted for parking near their home.

July 31: TCE WELCOMES NEW PRINCIPAL: For Tiffany Creek Elementary principal, Andy Hoeppner, the sense of belonging followed him to TCE after the last five years as an associate principal in Saudi Arabia. Hoeppner is from Stillwater, Minnesota. He later moved on to become the principal at Starr Elementary in New Richmond.

SCHLOUGH NAMED ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Months after he etched his name in the WIAA state wrestling history books by becoming just the 17th Wisconsin high school wrestler to win four consecutive individual state championships, Brock Schlough was chosen as the 2019 High School Athlete of the Year at the 8th Annual Wisconsin Sports Awards hosted by Good Karma Brands on June 6 in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum. Schlough, was chosen from three finalists to receive the award live at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress presented Schlough with a plaque to commemorate the honor in front of more than 600 attendees.

AUGUST

August 7: GC SENIOR PUBLISHING BOOK: Hilltopper senior, Kaitlin Lee, is in the final stages of publishing and is hoping to see a release date in October of her book “Torn Apart.” “It’s about a young girl during the time of the Civil War,” she said. “It’s not really about the war and during the battles, but it’s about that period and how she learns to deal with her family being brought into it.” Lee began writing the book in eighth grade when her English teacher, Mrs. Holter, gave the class a one to two-page writing assignment.

GC SCHOOL BOARD LOOKS AT BASEBALL FIELD, GREENHOUSE: The Glenwood City Board of Education met on Monday evening, August 5, and discussed in length the possibilities of a new baseball field and greenhouse for the school.

KNAPP MAN DIES IN CAR CRASH: Daniel M. Gibson, age 57, was killed when he crashed the vehicle he was driving on 50th Avenue near a I-94 construction site in the St. Croix County Town of Cady sometime between Friday evening, August 2 and Saturday morning, August 3.

NEW TOWN CLERK FOR NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP: Becky Segebrecht has been appointed Clerk of the Dunn County Township of New Haven. Her appointment was made at the July 2nd Special Town Board meeting following the resignation of Laura Shepard, who had held the position since the April election.

GC FCCLA ATTEND NATOINAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: Members of the Glenwood City FCCLA Chapter along with their adviser and 2 chaperones joined more than 8,700 FCCLA student leaders, members, and advisers in Anaheim, California June 30-July 4 to participate in the annual FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC). Once there attendees were able to expand leadership skills, sharpen talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.

August 14: GAUSTAD SENTENCED: Former Glenwood City High School teacher Peter L.O. Gaustad, age 46, who pleaded guilty to two of seven felonies related to sex crimes involving a teenaged girl in Missouri, has been sentenced to nine years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision. Judge Edward Vlack sentenced Gaustad in St. Croix County Circuit Court Thursday, August 8, on felony counts of child sexual exploitation and causing a child 13 to 18 years of age to view sexual activity.

BEN AND CAROL SCHLOSSER TO BE CUCUMBER FEST GRAND MARSHALS: Ben and Carol Schlosser were surprised to be nominated for this year’s Cucumber Festival grand marshals, but they are honored to represent the Village of Boyceville. The have been in the community for many years.

MAIN STREET WILL BE READY FOR CUCUMBER FEST: The Boyceville Village Board learned Monday night that the communities’ Main Street would be ready for the annual Cucumber Festival set for this weekend.

NEW CARETAKERS AT EVERWOOD: For Adam and Lisa Mauer Elliot, the beauty that is Everwood was something the couple had been searching for after living in the Twin Cities for 15 years. Everwood is a 57-acre former dairy farm owned by Chris Everett and Bill Underwood.

August 21: WALDO AND DONNA ROTT CELEBRATE 70TH ANNIVERSARY: Waldo and Donna Rott celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their family and friends on Saturday, August 17, even though their anniversary isn’t until October. Both Waldo, 90, and Donna, 89, lived a fence line apart growing up in Wonewoc, WI, but it was a full three miles from his house to hers. The couple dairy farmed for a living with the help of their twelve children for 50 years all together. After 23 of those years of farming in Richland Center, and after most of the kids had finished school, the couple made the move to Glenwood City.

BOYCVILLE ANTICIPATES SAVING $40,000 ON NEW FIRE STATION: The Boyceville Community Fire District will save about $40,000 all together on the new fire station currently under construction. The savings in sales tax will be $30,725, and in addition, the fire district will be earning $5,300 in interest on the money borrowed to build the fire station.

GARY AND DEBBIE STEVENS RECEIVE LIVING MEMORIAL AWARD: At this year’s St. Croix County Fair, Debbie and Gary Stevens were awarded the 4-H Living Memorial Award on Sunday of the fair. The award is given out by the St. Croix County 4-H Leaders Council yearly to those that have made an impact on the 4-H program in St. Croix County. Debbie has been a 4-H leader for 25 years, most of those as the leader of the Sunnyside Shamrocks 4-H club. Although Gary has not been an official leader for the same length of time, he has been helping out for just as long.

ABATEMENT, DEMOLITION OF OLD SCHOOL COULD COST OVER HALF A MILLION DOLLARS: At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the Glenwood City Common Council learned that the structure of the old school building purchased earlier this year has a considerable amount of asbestos that would have to be removed, even if the building were to be used or demolished. Matt Taylor of Cedar Corporation appeared before the City Council Monday night with the completed report on what was found within the old school building. Taylor made an estimate on the costs of removal of asbestos and disposal at $100,000 and to demo the structures, he put a price tag at some where between $300,000 and $500,000.

DANOVSKYS OWN AND OPERATE STORE IN OSCEOLA: Boyceville area natives Joel and Jennifer Danovsky purchased the Horse Creek Store in Alden Township, and on June 15, the Danovskys owned the store for a year. Jennifer is the daughter of Boyceville residents, Kevin and Kathy Brown and Joel is son the of Connorsville residents, Paul and Peggy Danovsky. Before Joel Danovsky and his wife, Jen, bought the Horse Creek Store, he visited regularly as the store’s beer sales rep.

August 28: GC SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES LEVY: The Glenwood City Board of Education met on Monday evening, August 19, to discuss the proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year. The proposed budget for the upcoming school year will be $8,949,534 which is a $230,971 decrease from the 2018-19 school budget. During the budget hearing superintendent Tim Johnson asked the board to accept an amendment to the proposed levy and add $100,000 to the already $300,000 for community education.

CONGRESSMAN DUFFY TO RESIGN: Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced on Facebook Monday that he will be resigning his seat in the United States Congress effective September 23rd. Duffy contributed that his unborn daughter has a heart condition requiring his full attention, adding that he can’t focus on her and his congressional responsibilities at the same time. Duffy has served the Wisconsin Seventh congressional district since being elected in 2010. The Seventh district includes most of the northern part of the state including St. Croix, Polk, and Barron Counties.

TWO CANDIDATES VIE FOR MISS GLENWOOD CITY TITLE: Two young ladies will be competing for the 2019-20 title of Miss Glenwood City. This year’s candidates are Tabitha Nadeau and Hallie Dopkins. The queen’s coronation will be heldon Saturday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the Glenwood City High School gymnasium.

SEPTEMBER

September 4: ED AND DAR WATERS TO BE RUSTIC LORE GRAND MARSHALS: This year’s grand marshals for Rustic Lore Days are Ed and Darlene Waters, and they are thrilled to represent Glenwood City. Ed and Darlene follow his parents, Wally and Olga Waters, who were grand marshals 20 years ago in 1999.

WHEELER MAN SENTENED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON: Wayne A. Englin, 39 of Wheeler, who was originally charged with 30 felonies related to child sexual assault and possession of child pornography has been sentenced to 50 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. Englin appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court for a sentencing hearing before Judge James Peterson August 27.

September 11: NEW MISS GC CROWNED: Hallie Dopkins was crowned as the 2019-20 Miss Glenwood City while Tabitha Nadeau received the first princess crown during the annual queen coronation held Saturday evening, September 7 at the Glenwood City High School gym.

BOYCEVILLE RESIDENTS AND VILLAGE NOT HAPPY WITH CONCRETE WORK: The Boyceville Board and several members of the community are not happy with the job done laying the new sidewalks on the Village’s Main Street improvement project. Last Thursday evening, members of the Village Board along with several business people and residents plus Eric Evenson, of MSA, the engineering firm that was in charge of the project, toured the new sidewalks that had been finished with colored concrete between the sidewalk and the curb and gutter.

September 18: HOLY CROSS TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS: On Sunday, September 22nd Holy Cross will be celebrating 50 years from when the corner stone was laid for the new Lutheran Church which became known as Holy Cross. The corner stone was put into place on September 21, 1969.

BOYCEVILLE ASKING FOR SIDEWALK TO BE REPLACED: The Boyceville Village Board at a special meeting Monday afternoon asked the contractor on the Main Street project, Skid Steer Guy, to tear out certain sections of sidewalk and replace them with new concrete. The sections of concrete are not the main portion of sidewalk, but rather, a darker charcoal gray strip between the sidewalk and the curb running the length of the project on the north side of the street. The village board met on Main Street September 16 so board members could point out to the contractor what they found to be unacceptable about the job.

JUDGE DECLINES TO DISMISS OWI CASE: A Dunn County judge has declined to dismiss the case against Nathan S. Voeltz, a 45-year-old Glenwood City man charged with a fifth offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with driving a moped in Menomonie. Voeltz appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court September 13 before Judge Rod W. Smeltzer with his attorney, Samantha Richie, on a motion to dismiss the charges against Voeltz.

September 25: BOYCEVILLE HOMECOMING ROYALTY CROWNED: Monica Miranda and Brendan Sempf were crowned as the 2019 Boyceville Homecoming Queen and King at the conclusion of last Friday’s pep fest.

DUNN COUNTY CONSIDERS VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEE: With an anticipated deficit in the tax levy of $1.6 million — and being reluctant to borrow more money to balance the 2020 budget — the Dunn County Board is considering implementing a vehicle registration fee. Paul Miller, county manager, told the county board at the September 18 meeting that the vehicle registration fee that has been recommended would be $20 per vehicle and would include passenger cars, vans and SUVs as well as pickup trucks under 8,000 pounds. The fee would be expected to generate $726,000 in revenue annually.

BOYCEVILLE MAN CLAIMS NOT GUILTY IN ASSAULT CHARGE: Patrick M. Korwicki, a 37-year-old Boyceville man charged with four felony counts related to the sexual assault of a child, has pleaded “not guilty” in Dunn County Circuit Court. Korwicki, along with his attorney, Francis Rivard, appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court before Judge Rod Smeltzer September 19 for a preliminary hearing. Korwicki waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and Judge Smeltzer found probable cause, bound Korwicki over for trial and accepted Korwicki’s plea of “not guilty.”