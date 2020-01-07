Ellen Odegard, 68, of Colfax, WI, passed away on December 21, 2019 in Black River Falls, WI.

Ellen was born to Harold and Estlyn Harms on September 7, 1951. She attended school in Colfax. She worked as a CNA and after her daughters were born she chose to stay home and raise them.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, needle work, and attending church. Her interests were traveling, watching Pastor Billy Graham and her favorite music to listen to was Lawrence Welk. She enjoyed the outdoors, going for walks and especially loved butterflies. She loved talking about the Bible and sharing that with others. She had a beautiful heart that everyone felt when they were with her.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Estlyn Harms; brother, Daniel Harms.

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Elisha (Jason) Stone of New Auburn, WI; Kerry (Jeff) Saiko of Fall Creek, WI; her brother, David Harms of Anchorage, Alaska; granddaughters, Adrienne Larson (Adam Trybula), Kaely Rieck and Sophia Saiko; great-grandson, Ayden Larson; along with many cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family of Ellen Odegard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lynn Smith, a social worker from St. Croix Hospice of Eau Claire, Pastor Karl Shearer of St. Croix Hospice and all of the nurses & staff for your comfort and compassionate care.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave., in Colfax, with Pastor Karl Shearer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the Funeral Home.

