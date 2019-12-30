Susanne K. Patton, age 64, of Downing, WI passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

She was born Oct. 25, 1955 in Eau Claire, WI to Duaine and Gladys (Arndt) Patton. She grew up in the greater Eau Claire/Menomonie area and attended Glenwood City High School.

Susanne worked at Lukjan LLC aka Midwest Ducts in Prairie Farm, WI for the past 18 years.

She was an animal lover who especially loved her cats and rabbits. Susanne was a very outgoing person who loved life and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Susanne is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Patton and Satina Chilson; three grandchildren, Jonathan “Bubba”, Sierra and Bristol; two brothers, Lyle (Judy) Skaros and Duaine (Dorothy) Patton; one sister Patty (Adrian) Scott; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister Suzy; brother Robert Patton and sister Brenda Krueger.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Susanne’s life from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.

