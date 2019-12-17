Florence Theresa (Niehoff) Richmeier, age 87, died at Golden Age Manor on December 13, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Florence was born the fifth child of William and Zita (Wieber) Niehoff on May 05, 1932, at her parent’s home in River Falls, WI. She grew up active in her church, 4-H, and helping her parents on their dairy farm. She graduated from River Falls High School in 1950. She married Ed Richmeier at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls, WI on October 01, 1955. Together they raised their children on their farm near Reeve, WI.

Florence was a homemaker and milked cows on their dairy farm until she was 79 years old. She was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her noodles, raised doughnuts and cinnamon rolls. Her hands were rarely still, except when folded in prayer.

Florence always wore a smile, even when she was well advanced into her Alzheimer’s disease. She was a kind-hearted person who was happiest helping others. Her love for her family and friends and her deep faith in God will be the things long remembered and cherished.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, five siblings, Sylvia, Marvin, Al, Virginia and Bertha, and her son, Michael, age 4.

She is survived by her husband, Ed J. Richmeier of Clear Lake, seven children: Cynthia (Douglas) Miller, Emerald, WI, Monica (Vance) Griffith, Skellytown, TX, Theresa (David) Hoffman, Glenwood City, WI, Jeanette (Robert) Wright, Four Corners, WY, Catherine Shafer, Cody, WY, Anthony Richmeier, Clear Lake, WI, and Ann (Bruce) Bourquin, Powell, WY, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings and their spouses, Anna Mae (Joseph) Fox, North St. Paul, MN and Henry (Ione) Niehoff, Stone Lake, WI. Also, many Niehoff and Richmeier family members and numerous friends.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI with visitation one hour before the services. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake. Burial will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.

