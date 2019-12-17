Bail set with $200 signature bond for Dunn County woman arrested in connection with emaciated dog By Editor | December 17, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville, Colfax, Messenger News, News, Tribune News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Boyceville accepts low bid of $50,750 to demolish old feed mill December 10, 2019 | No Comments » Hay River Helpers hold monthly meeting December 3, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville native Maxwell Engel headed for Washington D.C. as intern for Senator Baldwin December 3, 2019 | No Comments » EM man sentenced to prison for death of girlfriend also sentenced for child abuse December 3, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville’s Tiffany Creek Elementary earns National Blue Ribbon Schools Award November 25, 2019 | No Comments »