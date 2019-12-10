Phyllis Jayne Gibson, age 94, passed away on December 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 9, 1925 to Raymond and Catherine (Ross) Gibson. Jayne attended New Richmond High School and University of Wisconsin River Falls. She began her teaching career in a one room school house, and concluded 45 years of teaching in the Glenwood School system. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Bud, Paul, Russell, Harold, Jim; sisters, Mary, Lucille, Leona, and Carmen. Survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the church. Luncheon immediately following. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Cylon, Wisconsin.