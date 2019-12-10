Kellie Jean Norenberg, age 59 of Downing, entered Heaven’s gates on November 28th , 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kellie was born on November 7th, 1960 in Mississippi; the daughter of David and Diane (Swanepoel) Bischel. She was raised in Downing where she attended school prior to graduating from Glenwood City High School in the class of 79’. She furthered her education by attending Chippewa Valley Technical College and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College where she learned the trades of Hospitality and Tourism Management and Medical Assistant. For the last several decades, Kellie greeted you with a smile or hello as receptionist for Red Cedar Clinic in Glenwood City; which most recently became Mayo Clinic. On December 12th, 1983, Kellie was united in marriage to Michael Norenberg in Menomonie. This union would be blessed with three children; David, Erin, and William. If you knew Kellie, you knew she appreciated the little things in life. She took pleasure in spending time at their hobby farm with Mike. She held a special place in her heart for all animals; whether horses, chickens, dogs, cats, or even an emu! Her favorites were her Arabian horses she loved to take on trail rides. She enjoyed gardening, fishing with family, scrapbooking heartfelt moments, rummaging through antique shops, or visiting garage sale on the weekend with close friends. But without a doubt, her passion was being a wife, mom, and grandma. She loved seeing the excitement of her grandchildren finding fresh eggs under the chickens, sitting by the campfire telling stories, or watching them having fun in the pool.

Kellie will forever remain in the hearts of her husband and best friend Mike; children David (Sara Evans) Norenberg of Downing, Erin (J.W.) Dachel of Menomonie, William (Kristie Knops) Norenberg of Dresser; grandchildren Jace, Hudsyn, Charlee; her dad David Bischel of Downing; siblings JoAnne (Duane) Klinger of Glenwood City, Ronald Bischel of Forrest, James (Valerie Pederstuen) Bischel of Downing, Susan (Jeremy) Nutter of Downing; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Kellie is preceded in death by her mother Diane Bischel, niece Bridget Bischel, mother and father-in-law Mary Jane (Barrett) and Frederick Norenberg. A Celebration of Life for Kellie will be December 12th, from 4pm to 7pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street in Baldwin. Interment will be in the Glenwood City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.