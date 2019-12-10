Gregory T. Hagman, 45, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He married Jody (Anderson) July 5, 1997, and together they raised one daughter, Jordyn Hagman, in Menomonie, WI.

He was born November 15, 1974, in Eau Claire, WI, and he was the son of Francis “Harp” and Barbara (Brown) Hagman, of Eau Claire, WI, brother to Andrew (Melonie) Hagman of Lakeville, MN. He was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from North High School in 1993; he furthered his education receiving degrees from CVTC and Lakeland College. He was employed at Eau Claire County and worked as a Data Analyst.

He enjoyed sports, traveling, and anything that involved cheering on Jordyn “Jayjo”. His love, support, loyalty and humor and will be gravely missed. He provided us with many great memories.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, mother, brother, in-laws Al and Sue Anderson of Glenwood City WI; brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and many more loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents Floyd and Mary Brown, and Francis and Gertrude Hagman.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and also one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com