MARIAN L. CRAPSER

Marian Lucille Crapser (Jones) passed away November 24th, 2019 at her home in Downing Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 11th, 1933 to Walter and Stella Jones (Hendrickson) in Boyceville Wisconsin.

Marian attended school until the 10th grade in Northwood Iowa. Marian moved to California in 1952. She worked various jobs one included raising her eight children. Then in 2008 she moved back to Wisconsin where she resided on her small hobby farm.

In the last few years Marian loved seeing her great- grandchildren grow, and she also loved watching the farm animals, and equipment drive by. No one drove past the window without Marian questioning if they were going to stop by for a visit.

Marian is survived by her loving family including her children Connie Gissel, Roger Weaver, Wanda Weaver, Denise (Frank) Kolb, Nancy Crapser, Keith Crapser, Teresa Crapser, and daughter-in-law Luana Weaver; her 12 grandkids and 17 great grandkids; as well as six nieces and one nephew.

Marian is preceded in death by her husband Lowell Crapser, parents Walter and Stella Jones, son Daryl Allen, son Jerry Weaver, sister Marvel Marten, and brother Daryl Jones.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday January 17th, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville Wisconsin with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn Co. WI at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com