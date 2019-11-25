ROSE MARIE OSBORNE (NEE ZIELSDORF)

Rose was called home Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 71. She is once again united with the love of her life Jerry Osborne.

Rose was born October 4, 1948 to Theodore and Marjorie (Hill) Zielsdorf. Rose was raised in Glenwood City area and graduated in 1967. Rose married Gerald (Jerry) Osborne from Woodville on April 26, 1969 in the Town of Forest.

Rose and Jerry purchased the Halfway House Bar and Grill in Gordon. After 20 years they sold the bar and moved to Dallas, WI. Rose was employed by Nobles Tire Service in Barron before retiring. Rose later moved to Menomonie where she thoroughly enjoyed going to listen to the bands play down by the lake.

Rose was a huge Green Bay Packer fan, dressing in full Packer gear for each game. More than anything else she loved spending time with family and friends. She had a heart that was so big and full of love.

Rose will remain in the hearts of her siblings; Marlene Koonst of Belle Plaine, MN, Harland (Ilene) Zielsdorf of Deer Park, WI, Marvin Zielsdorf of Shepherd, MT, Kendra (Duane) Kostman of Boyceville, WI, Duane ‘Dope’ (Deb) Zielsdorf of Downing, WI. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews and friends that she deeply cared for.

Rose is proceeded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gerald Osborne, Parents Ted and Margie Zielsdorf, Sister Donna Rae, Mother and Father-In-Law Clarence and Leone Osborne, Brother-In-Law Carl Koonst Jr., Sister-In-Law Rita Zielsdorf and nephews Ethen Zielsdorf and Paul Schumacher.

A celebration of life will be held for Rose in the Spring.