Jean A. Keck Age 76 of Menomonie, WI. Born October 4th, 1944 in Menomonie, WI to Joe and Ann (Lipovsky) Bartos passed away peacefully Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home.

She grew up in the Boyceville area and graduated from Boyceville High School. Jean married Edward Keck at Holy Trinity Lutheran church in Boyceville. They resided in the Menomonie area where they farmed until Edward’s passing in 1996.

Jean attended Faith Lutheran Church. She worked at the hospital in Menomonie for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening and reading. She had a great passion for knitting and enjoyed sharing her creations with all her friends and family. Jean had a great memory and was a go to for family history.

Jean is survived by her son Scott (Jennifer) Werlein of Gilmanton, grandsons Weston, Colton and Devon. Her sister Susan (Gerene) Shaw of Boyceville, Brother Richard Bartos of Boyceville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Keck, her parents Joe and Ann Bartos and sister in-law Diane Bartos.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Curtis Brooks officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com