CAROLYN CHRISTINE TUTTLE

Carolyn Christine (Standaert) Tuttle, age 78, of Glenwood City, died on November 20th 2019 at Glenhaven, Inc.

Carolyn was born on January 23rd, 1941 to Leo and Marie (Klinger) Standaert. She was the youngest of 5 children. She graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1959. After graduation, she went to St. Paul to work but soon returned to Glenwood City. She married Robert Tuttle on July 15th, 1961. This union would be blessed with 5 children; Chris, Michelle, Missy, Vickie, and Linda.

Carolyn spent many years as a stay-at-home mom raising her children and providing daycare for others. She worked for many local establishments: The Hillbilly Drive-In, Troutman’s, Lee’s Market, Bud’s Foods, The Glenwood City Tribune and Ormson’s SuperValu.

Anyone who knew Carolyn, knew that she never left the house with a hair out of place. She also loved music, including singing and dancing in her earlier years, and her favorite dance was the jig. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and never missed a televised game.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Chris (Maggie) Tuttle of Beaverton, OR; Missy Flick (Duane) of Glenwood City; Vickie Tuttle (Gary) of Duluth, MN; and Linda Main (Shawn) Glenwood City; seven grandchildren, Mike Flick (Heidi), Nicole Flick (Fredo), Krista Flick, Ashlie Bronikowski, Mitchel, Daniel, and Abigail Main; great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Gotzman, Kyra Flick, Haydyn Morrow, Carter Flick, Jaxon Perkins, Brianna and Evelyn Ruthig; sisters-in-law Paula Standaert of Glenwood City and Thelma Standaert of New Richmond and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; infant daughter, Michelle; parents, Leo and Marie Standaert; brothers Frances, Loran, and Leonard Standaert; and sister Arlene Peterson.

A visitation was held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City. A Mass of Christian burial was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glenwood City with Fr. John Long as officiant, with visitation 1 hour prior at the church. Interment of cremains will be at a later date.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online memorial visit www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com