Ardys Anita Mounce was born on January 29, 1927 in Minot, ND to Eugene and Sena Hanson. She passed away at Glenhaven Nursing Home on November 20, 2019.

When their parents passed away at a young age, the Hanson children were separated. Ardys and her brother Selmar were taken in as young teenagers by Henry & Selma Bartz. Ardys graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1945, and married Gilbert Mounce on June 21, 1947. They raised five children and Ardys worked for Dunn County Health Services as a home health aid. They lived in the Downing area all of their married lives until their move into Glenhaven in 2017.

Ardys is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert on December 14, 2017, brothers Justin, Harold, Selmar and Bernard, sisters Eunice, Helen and Marian, and daughter-in-law Roberta. She is survived by her five children: Dale (Darlene), Tim, Mike (Sali), Susan Nelson, and Nancy (Tom) Stack. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Tom, Philip, Pam, Shannon, Rachel (Jacob) Bravo, Scott Nelson, Elizabeth (Nick) Mosing, Bryan and Marcus (Caitlin) Stack. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Bradley, Maggie & Mary, Trevin & Kaden, Jordan & Sierra, Brenden & Xavier, Kaia, Sofia & Myla and Weston.

Visitation was held on Sunday evening, November 24, 2019 from 5 – 8:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, in Glenwood City. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Glenwood City, WI, with Pastor Jonathan Zielske officiating.

