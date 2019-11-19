RICHARD A. WOOD

Richard Arnold Wood, 85, of Glenwood City, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday November 16, 2019.

Dick was born on August 2, 1934, in Spring Valley, WI to Florence (Traynor) and Arnold Wood. Dick graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1952. He attended College at UW-River Falls in the field of education. He took a break from school to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He resumed his studies and graduated from UW-River Falls. Dick married Kathy (Gross) on June 29, 1957. They were blessed with a family of four girls. Dick taught in River Falls and Baldwin before settling in Glenwood City. While in Glenwood City Dick taught History, he also coached football, wrestling, and track. He also received his Master’s Degree and became the High School Guidance Counselor, which he held until he retired. He later married Linda Troutman. Dick enjoyed camping, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Arnold Wood. His wife Kathy. Siblings Mary Johnson, Bob Wood and Colleen Malm; several brothers and sisters-in-law.

He is survived by his spouse Linda. Daughters: Connie Posey of Brooklyn Park, MN; Lori (Doug) Johnson of Woodville, WI; Jennifer (Ed) Koren of Oakdale, MN; Beth (Grant) Jacobson of Lakeville MN. Grandchildren: Jeremy (Amie), Cory and Natasha (Peterson) Johnson; Terry (Deanna Draz), Katie and Nicholas Koren; Mitchell, Jeremiah, Nicole, Joshua, and Gabriel Jacobson. Great Grandchildren: Baily (Jamie), Devon, Riley, Zander, Izabelle, Breckin, and Zayne. Great-Great Grandchildren: Kinsley, Jace, and Avery. Siblings Dave Wood, Pat Kane, and sister-in-law Shirley Nofsinger. Special lifelong friends Barb and Al Delander. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, step family and friends.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 19th from 5-8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI. Internment is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.