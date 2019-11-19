Larry Gene Rineck Sr., age 71 of Glenwood City, formerly of Hammond, died November 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Larry was born on January 1, 1948 in Chippewa Falls; the son of Louis and Esther (Wagner) Rineck. Larry was raised in Hammond where he attended School. As a young man, he enlisted in the armed forces and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On December 4, 1976, he was united in marriage to Beverly Hoffmann in Stillwater. This union would be further blessed with three children. Larry worked in manufacturing during his entire career. He worked as a machine operator for companies such as the Ford Plant, Douglas Hanson Company, and KTEC in Baldwin.

Larry was a thoughtful caring man who loved his family. The Green Bay Packers lost one of their most faithful fans. He was also a devoted supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed a good political debate; especially when you came to your senses and saw it his way. He took great pleasure earlier in life when he hunted and fished with his brothers. He also liked playing cards and cribbage.

Larry will remain in the hearts of his wife Beverly; children Larry Jr. (Andrea) Rineck of Boyceville, Christina Rineck (fiancé Brian Anderson) of Glenwood City, Amy (Josh) Banyai of Boyceville; grandchildren Jack, Lillian, Robert, Warrick, Alexander, Erik, Julieanna, Kaianna, Arieanna; siblings Roger Sr. (Jan) Rineck of New Richmond, Deanna Franklin of Menomonie, and last but not least his little buddy dog, Peety-Weenie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Marcella (Emil) Wagner, Vernetta (Liman) Larson, Louis Jr. “Bud” (Betty), Jimmy (Lila), Arnie (Elaine) , Ardella (Gaylord) Worrell, John (Mary); brother-in-law Bill Franklin.

A time of reflection remembering Larry will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin. Burial honoring his service to our country will be in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.